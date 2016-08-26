Generous Outlander star Sam Heughan gifts doughnuts to crew

Outlander star Sam Heughan has made himself popular on the set of the hit TV series - after rewarding hardworking crew with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
Heughan - who plays Jamie Fraser in the time travelling historical drama - sent several boxes of the sweet treats to workers following a late night shoot in Scotland.
The cast and crew are currently filming the third series of the hit TV show.
Crew member Alan Stobie, shared a picture of the doughnuts on Twitter, writing to Heughan: “It’s wee things like this that make all the difference. Thank you from all the guys @SamHeughan Much appreciated.”
The actor replied: “Haha enjoy lads! #healthySoldiers”
Despite being praised by most of his fans for his generous actions, a tweet from the healthy living charity #MyPeakChallage, of which Heughan is founder, jokingly teased: “Those are kale donuts, right Sam?”.
