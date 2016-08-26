Generous Outlander star Sam Heughan gifts doughnuts to crew

Outlander star Sam Heughan has made himself popular on the set of the hit TV series - after rewarding hardworking crew with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Heughan - who plays Jamie Fraser in the time travelling historical drama - sent several boxes of the sweet treats to workers following a late night shoot in Scotland.

Sam Heughan rewarded the crew for their hard work.

The cast and crew are currently filming the third series of the hit TV show.

Crew member Alan Stobie, shared a picture of the doughnuts on Twitter, writing to Heughan: “It’s wee things like this that make all the difference. Thank you from all the guys @SamHeughan Much appreciated.”

Scottish heritage: Scotland’s people, places and history

The actor replied: “Haha enjoy lads! #healthySoldiers”

Despite being praised by most of his fans for his generous actions, a tweet from the healthy living charity #MyPeakChallage, of which Heughan is founder, jokingly teased: “Those are kale donuts, right Sam?”.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY