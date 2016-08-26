Frankie Boyle warns ‘risk averse’ TV comedy becoming ‘stale’

Frankie Boyle has warned that television comedy in Britain has been set back decades because it is so risk averse.

The Glasgow funnyman said the industry had become “stale” due to an avoidance of alternative comedy, a culture of box-ticking and an obsession with audience figures.

Boyle said British comedy was now lagging way behind America for risky, challenging and satirical shows - and suggested the era of austerity may be to blame.

Boyle also suggested there were double standards over the treatment of reality and comedy programmes, with the former subject to much more scrutiny.

He said there had been a change in attitudes from comedy commissioners since the controversy over Jonathan Ross and Russell Brand’s prank phone calls to actor Andrew Sachs, with an over-emphasis on protecting TV “brands.”

Boyle said: “To me it seems a bit like television now is back in 1978. They are remaking a lot of old comedy shows and there is a sort of air that you wouldn’t know there had been alternative comedy.

“Now, most of the comedy is observational, most of the comedy shows are variety shows and most of the sitcoms are family-friendly. I think it’s hit a bit of a stale patch.

“Ratings seem to be the main thing and critical success a bonus. With something that is a bit ratings hit, like Mrs Brown’s Boys, they try to for another one of those. When something comes out and it is a critical hit they go: ‘That’s ticked that box for a while.’

“They’ve just got to take some risks. There is sort of attitude sometimes that ‘we want to take risks that work, we like the idea of risk, but we don’t want to take risks.

“I also wonder if they bits that they moderate and worry about in scripts are sort of the bits that would now call viral - the bits that people would share online and people might go: ‘I can’t believe they did that.’

“They are sort of the bits that when you send a script to the BBC or Channel 4 they go: ‘Not sure about this.’ That’s almost the content that you want some of.

“We’ve not got that much challenging stuff at the edges. Is that because we’ve been through a financial crash? After that, the first thing that happened was that Michael McIntyre became the biggest comedian in the country.

“In various jobs I’ve done I’ve found it’s all cool up to a level then there is often someone who doesn’t quite get it sticking their oar in.”

Boyle said the BBC should be forced to meet strict quota targets to ensure its comedy programming was diverse enough.

He added: “People say that channels want ethnic diversity and female-led sitcoms. That doesn’t seem to true to me. When they get those shows either they get rid of them or they think that box is ticked for a long time. I just think they should have quotas. They’ve been trying to do it for years. They’ve proved they can’t do it.

“I worry that the way British channels have moved into being like safe brands is going to stop us making challenging stuff, taking more risks or being more diverse.

“The fact we can get American stuff online allows them to go: ‘You don’t really need a satire show on the BBC. You can just watch The Daily Show or something.’ It’s kind of catered for in our culture, it’s just that we don’t make it.”

