Fans back Outlander horse to be a hit at Cheltenham

Fans of the popular TV drama Outlander have begun indulging in a spot of betting after discovering that there is a horse of the same name running at the Cheltenham festival.

The Irish horse, trained by Gordon Elliot, is scheduled to run in the Gold Cup on 17 March.

Outlander has won nine of its last 20 races and goes into the festival with tempting outsider odds of around 10/1.

Fans of the series, which stars Sam Heughan, have got in on the action by placing wagers on the horse.

Heughan tweeted asking fans “did we win?” only to be told by fans the horse wouldn’t be running again until next month.

Outlander (the series) is set and filmed in Scotland with season three due for release in September.