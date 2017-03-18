Embarrassing Bodies doctor reveals his own body dysmorphia

Embarrassing Bodies star Dr Christian Jessen says he has not “fully conquered” his body dysmorphia.

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is described on the official NHS website as “an anxiety disorder that causes a person to have a distorted view of how they look and to spend a lot of time worrying about their appearance”.

He told The Sun’s TV magazine: “I have body dysmorphia and I don’t think I’ve fully conquered that.

“I have been low this last year and that’s when these problems can come back and take over. Social media makes these things worse too. I always get criticism about my appearance, so if you’re already sensitive, that can be tough.”

He also revealed people often stop him in public to ask about health issues.

“I was in The Wolseley having dinner with my mother, and this slightly drunk lady come bounding over and hitched up her skirt and showed me her shaving rash,” he said.

His latest television series, Dr Christian Will See You Now, is set in a state-of-the-art clinic fitted with a fixed camera rig, and follows him as he diagnoses, counsels and treats a variety of patients.

:: Dr Christian Will See You Now launches on channel W on March 22