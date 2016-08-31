Crystal Maze set to return to TV after 21 years

The Crystal Maze is set to return to our screens 21 years after it was axed.

The classic game show will be back as part of the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising event, which is on Channel 4 in October.

Reports suggest former Doctor Who David Tennant is tipped to host.

The problem-solving show - which saw contestants taking part in a series of challenges in order to win “time crystals” - ran from 1990 to 1995.

It drew up to six million viewers at the height of its success.

The programme was originally presented by Richard O’Brien, with Ed Tudor-Pole taking over for the final two series.

A spokesman for Channel 4 said: “Channel 4 is looking at a special Crystal Maze for Stand Up To Cancer.”