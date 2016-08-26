Theatre review: XX

There’s a neat conceit to this tiresome sketch show.

Star rating: **

Venue: Paradise in The Vault (Venue 29)

Supposedly a play about love (the title stands for “kiss kiss) determined by a different algorithm every night, assigning parts at random. It’s hogwash, of course, but it allows the scenes to flip heteronormative gender roles.

The majority of the sketches are limp, broken-backed things. Two passably successful ones show the decent cast of five off to good effect – a neat piece of physical theatre and an intentionally cringeworthy song – but this is largely a busted flush.

Until 28 August. Today 6:55pm.