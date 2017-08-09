Theatre review: Thus Spoke…

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: ”An electrifying piece of existential pop” says the blurb – and while there might be more philosophical musings in this show than there are rousing musical numbers, it’s nevertheless an idiosyncratic experience that has moments of being simultaneously uplifting and profound.

Canada Hub @ King’s Hall in association with Summerhall (Venue 73)

***

Four performers take it in turns to deliver unusual and provocative monologues covering a variety of subjects: from embracing being “an arsehole” to dealing with injustice in a world that we’re all responsible for creating.

Directed by author Étienne Lepage and choreographed by Frédérick Gravel, the juxtaposition of understated verbal delivery with impassioned, defiant movement pieces – accompanied by Jimi Hendrix’s music – creates a distinctive, punk-like atmosphere. We’re challenged to consider what we expect from a show, while simultaneously presented with something that deliberately defies this. We’re presented with the company’s thoughts, but also encouraged to add these to our own in a shared experience between equals.

There’s too many ideas to fully explore in an hour – and more focus would allow for greater impact – but as a piece of thoughtful escapism, it’s a refreshing chance to assess life, love and everything in between in a more contemplative atmosphere than the Fringe sometimes allows space for.

Until 27 August. Today 7:30pm.