Theatre review: Paperclips And Ammunition

Taking the idea of an evil headmaster to new levels, this is a boisterous new three-hander that, beneath the shouting, contains some amusing, if heightened comic moments.

Star rating: **

Venue: C nova (Venue 145)

Set around a school, it follows a disgraced drama teacher who’s decided to join the navy and a student attempting to get through a career interview from hell. At the centre of it all is the manic, monstrous Head, spitting vitriol and, at one point, milk over the front row.

The tone fluctuates between serious moments and extremely silly ones, and while the story needs more focus there are a few good laughs among the chaos.

Until 29 August. Today 2pm.