Theatre review: Noose Women

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: A very broad satire on reality TV, Noose Women derives most of its comedy from throwing around hilariously bad-taste pitches for shows like Pets at War and Chase the Dwarf, as well as a few insider-y jokes about TV production as a culture (‘That plant was an office gift from Eamonn Holmes!’).

theSpace on the Mile (Venue 39)

**

Unfortunately, that sense of fun gets bogged down under a farcical plot and the satirical edge never gets much sharper than saying “God, look at all these awful people”.

Until 26 August. Tomorrow 3:45pm.