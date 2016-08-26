Theatre review: Intergalactic Nemesis: Twin Infinity – A Live Action Graphic Novel

A multimedia mish-mash of 1940s radio play and live graphic novel, Intergalactic Nemesis is a lot of fun, but boy, does it need an edit.

Star rating: **

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

Aiming to accomplish over 90 minutes what most Fringe shows do in an hour, the show takes a few good ideas and overloads them with convoluted plotting and unnecessary references (Chico and Harpo Marx make a completely superfluous cameo).

You’ll also need have seen previous instalments to get the most out of it – the plot mostly stands on its own, but the grand finale is a big fat “huh?” without prior context.

Until 29 August. Today 2:20pm.