Theatre review: Elegy for an Echo

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: In this portentously named play from the excellently named Gin and Chronic Theatre Company, a widower gets too deeply involved with the pharmaceutical company whose drug keeps his memories of his wife alive.

*

It’s a neat idea for a story, concocted from equal parts Limitless and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, but writer Chris Townsend’s occasionally clunky dialogue and frequently flat characterisation don’t do it justice.

