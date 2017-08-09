Theatre review: Amy, 25, Almost Cool

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Amy is a fashion photographer’s assistant living in Chicago with the possibility of a hot date.

Amy, 25, Almost Cool

C Royale (Venue 6)

J

Amy is a fashion photographer’s assistant living in Chicago with the possibility of a hot date. Her smartypants pal Alison has the inside track on the crucial points of social (media) etiquette.

This thin sketch of two school friends meeting up again in their mid-20s and doing girl stuff over the course of one evening plays out like a mediocre episode of a US sitcom about urban millennials.

Fiona Shepherd

Until 22 August. Today 5pm.