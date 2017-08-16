Theatre review: A Hundred Different Words for Love

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: James Rowland is an exponent of the Boris Johnson school of theatre.
Summerhall (Venue 26)
**
With a calculated mix of aren’t-I-cute vagueness and floppy-haired geniality, he even points out how privileged he is, like it’s all a big joke, even though he shows no sign of doing anything about it. Instead, he tells a commonplace love story (apparently, it may not be true, but hard to imagine why he’d make it up), hoping charm alone can carry its vacuity. He proves only, however, that growing up on a diet of Richard Curtis movies is a recipe for schmaltz.
Until 27 August. Today 4:30pm.
