Theatre: Cilla the Musical

If you’re looking for spine-tingling moments in Edinburgh theatre this week, there are probably two on offer; and intriguingly, both are based on the history of the 1960s. One is the horrible, backward-looking sound of Enoch Powell’s “rivers of blood” speech of 1968, unforgettably re-created by Ian McDiarmid in What Shadows at the Lyceum.

Edinburgh Playhouse ***

And the other – bursting with all the positive, forward-looking, youthful energy of that same period – is the electrifying moment in Cilla The Musical, at the Playhouse, when a brilliant Kara Lily Hayworth, playing the “people’s diva” from Liverpool, opens her lungs to the max and belts out Anyone Who Had A Heart, the mighty ballad that, in February 1964, first took Cilla to No. 1.

Premiered in Liverpool last month, Cilla The Musical is essentially a soft-hearted musical biopic, based by writer Jeff Pope on his own 2014 television miniseries about Cilla. The story is built around Cilla’s relationship with her husband and manager Bobby Willis, beautifully played by Carl Au, who adored her from the first moment he saw her in a tiny Liverpool club, and stayed true even during the heady mid-Sixties years when she was being managed by the charismatic Brian Epstein.

And if the narrative reaches a memorable climax at the end of the first act, with Cilla’s first No. 1, it struggles to find the same shape and coherence in the longer and darker second half, when Cilla and Bobby face tensions in their relationship, and the tragedy of Epstein’s untimely death.

The plot, which ends in 1967, denies us even a resolving glimpse of Cilla and Bobby’s later happiness; and the second-half musical arrangements also seem incoherent and over-lush, sometimes drowning out Hayworth’s brilliant voice.

For all that, though, Cilla The Musical is a generous, heartfelt show featuring some terrific performances – not least from Andrew Lancel as Epstein – as well as a magnificent Sixties playlist packed with early Beatles hits, and all of Cilla’s blockbusting songs.

And if there’s a sense that this production still needs more work to give the second half the same clear focus and perfectly-pitched performances as the first, then it also has plenty of brilliant material to work with as it explores that vital moment in our history when music, love, politics and social change merged into one mighty musical wave of empowerment and joy, somewhere on the backstreets of Liverpool.

JOYCE MCMILLAN

*Cilla The Musical is at Edinburgh Playhouse until today and at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, from 30 January until 3 February