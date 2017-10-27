Roll up for a cheeky Christmas Cabaret

Looking for an alternative to a limp office Christmas do? La Clique Noël is here to offer a rambunctious, rowdy night out this Yule season.

If the notion of chestnuts roasting on an open fire, sleigh bells and Santa Claus are all a bit too wholesome for your tastes, rejoice – La Clique Noël is here to ensure your festive season takes on a distinctly decadent tilt.

The award-winning alternative cabaret show – a hit with audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since it launched in 2004, and a sell-out with audiences across the globe – is returning to Scotland’s capital for an unprecedented seven week run at Lothian Road’s famous Spiegeltent as part of Underbelly’s extensive Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations.

Featuring acts from the New York burlesque scene, and performers from the world of circus, comedy, cabaret, variety and magic, La Clique Noël offers a perfect night out for office parties looking for something a little more wild than a team dinner. It’s also perfect for a giggly girls’ night out.

This is not an event for the prudish – prior acts have included a scintillating strip-tease using little more than silk scarfs to cover a lady’s modesty, or a decidedly sexy hula-hooping act. This year ethereal burlesque dancer Vicky Butterfly will glitter and gleam in her gorgeous, Art Deco inspired dance spectacular.

If its derring-do that makes you cheer, La Clique Noël will also feature the darkly absurd physical contortions of Leah Shelton, and the remarkable feats of tattooed sword swallower Heather Holliday - also known to be a dab hand at blowing fire. And there’s a roller-rink skating duo known for their dangerous lifts and throws – it has not been unheard of for them to end up nicked and cut as they pirouette their way across a tiny circular rink.

Glamourous, saucy, and fun - where else this Christmas can you find a man dressed as a giant Blue Rabbit singing show tunes, followed by a chanteuse straight from the Weimar-era belting out cabaret? La Clique Noël prides itself on finding the very best of alternative entertainment from around the world and assembling them all in one place.

Owner and producer of the Spiegeltent, and mastermind behind La Clique, David Bates said: “We’re coming home for Christmas! We’ve got some saucy seasonal treats in store for Scotland with some new international acts that will bend your minds and bring the fishnets to your Christmas stocking!”

Perfect for those looking to shake off their inhibitions and take a walk on the wild side this Christmas.

La Clique Noël runs at the Festival Square Spiegeltent, Lothian Road from

November 17, 2017, to January 6, 2018. For more information, or to book, visit www.edinburghschristmas.com.



No age restrictions. Show contains adult content such as strong language and nudity. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.