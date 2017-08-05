Edinburgh Fringe review: Salt | The Believers Are But Brothers

Joyce McMillan takes a look at two of this year’s hottest shows at Summerhall - Salt and The Believers Are But Brothers.

The Believers Are But Brothers

Northern Stage @ Summerhall (Venue 26)

Star rating: ****

Joyce said: “A brilliant show and a vital Fringe event, full of dark poetry and sheer analytical power in its understanding of how the internet can alter the minds of a generation at frightening speed, and begin to shake our world.”

Salt

Northern Stage @ Summerhall (Venue 26)

Star ratin: ****

Joyce said: “A poetic meditation on what happens when a young Birmingham black woman becomes overwhelmed by rage at the experience of slavery and exploitation suffered by previous generations, and sets out on a voyage that mirrors the slave routes of the 18th and 19th centuries. ”