Dunoon Burgh Hall reopens after multi-million pound transformation

Nicola Sturgeon has marked the reopening of Dunoon Burgh Hall as a multi-million pound contemporary arts centre following an almost decade-long transformation.

The First Minister visited the facility in the seaside town in Argyll and Bute as it launched its first exhibition featuring work by Andy Warhol.

Dunoon Burgh Hall has reopened as a major arts venue after an almost decade-long refurbishment. Picture: PA

The 1874 listed building, the first theatre in Argyll, fell into disrepair and lay unused for decades.

The John McAslan Family Trust, working alongside a local community group, secured ownership for £1 in 2008 and began a renovation project.

Aided by more than £3.5 million from charitable donations and funding awards, the new centre has been completed almost 10 years on.

It offers flexible spaces in which to promote arts and culture as well as a cafe, workshops and community garden.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The renovation and reopening of Dunoon Burgh Hall is a result of the hard work and determination of the community to restore the building to its former glory and to provide a socially-important cultural centre for the town and beyond.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new hall and celebrating the inaugural exhibition.

“The hall will be a fantastic asset to Dunoon and the wider area, and will be enjoyed by both locals and visitors for generations to come.”

The free exhibition featuring Warhol’s work will run until September 2.