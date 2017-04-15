Comedy review: Foil, Arms and Hog

COMEDY

Stand, Glasgow

***

Delivering a compilation of their latest show, DoomDah, and some of their greatest hits, they’re infectiously upbeat performers who clearly enjoy each other’s company and the mischief of habitual ad-libbing. Flanagan is typically the clown with Finegan the notional straight man and voice of authority. But the manner in which McKenna flits between these poles exemplifies the fluidity of the group as a whole.

Some sketches, such as a free flowing tennis mime in slow-motion, had little to recommend them beyond sheer childishness. But a secret agent scenario, in which Flanagan had to tip-toe around the politically correct racial constraints his superior had placed upon him, was wonderfully executed, ramped up with McKenna’s arrival as a sassy African-American woman. In isolation, several routines lacked spark, but the show was carried on their enthusiasm and daftness.