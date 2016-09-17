Sale of Scots icon Jimmy Shand’s archive raises nearly £11,000

An archive of instruments, awards and personal items belonging to the late Scottish dance icon Sir Jimmy Shand has fetched nearly £11,000 at auction in Glasgow.

The collection featured more than 60 historical items, including the star’s 13 antique melodeon accordions and several Gold Discs celebrating his remarkable recording career.

The memorabilia went under the hammer at McTear’s Work of Art sale on behalf of the late musician’s son, Jimmy, 79. The items, which attracted bids in the auction room and online, raised a total of £10,900. Mr Shand said the items had been stored in cupboards since his father passed away in 2000 and he felt the time was right to share them with fans of Scottish music.

Highlights of the sale included Sir Jimmy’s accordions, dating back to the 1920s, which made £3,480.

The “big red book” and script from the musician’s 1978 appearance on This is Your Life fetched £900. The most expensive single lot, however, was an alloy diesel nameplate, engraved with Sir Jimmy’s name, that featured on locomotive 37188 until 1996. It fetched £1,410. Speaking after the sale yesterday, Jimmy Jr said: “We kept the things that were most dear to us but over the years many people have said they wished they had something of old Jimmy’s.”