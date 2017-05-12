Opera review: Scottish Opera: La bohème

It’s a breathless affair, Renaud Doucet and André Barbe’s helter-skelter La bohème for Scottish Opera. The effervescent director/designer duo set Puccini’s heart-tugging opera in the back street flea markets of 1920s Paris, where post-war poverty was countered by an irrepressible cosmopolitan bohemianism, where Cocteau rubbed shoulders with Hemmingway, Gertrude Stein with Ezra Pound, plenty Rodolfos played loose with plenty Mimis. This is about community, its fiery dynamics, its outrageous fingers-up to social taboos. At another level, it’s a reminder that death is no respecter of time and tide; once you’re gone, you’re gone. In this production, Mimi literally disappears from her deathbed.

Theatre Royal, Glasgow ****

It’s the final surprise in an evening full of them. The frantic busyness veers close to sensory overload. The levels of detail – each character, principal or chorus, adult or child – has a relevance, some even modelled on historical figures. An accordion-accompanied cabaret set provides a mood-capturing prologue before Puccini proper bursts into life.

Among a galvanised cast, David Stout’s impassioned Marcello is magnificent, tending to overshadow Luis Gomes’ lighter weight Rodolfo. Hye-Youn Lee’s Mimi plays for vocal thrills, not so much her sweet vulnerability. Jeanine De Bique’s Musetta, based on Parisian diva Josephine Baker, is a visually showstopper.

There’s huge focus on the sumptuous orchestral score, which Stuart Stratford milks voluptuously, eliciting every ounce of colour from his house orchestra. But he allows the brass to dangerously overheat, and some of the slower tempi to stifle momentum, at odds, I felt, with the blistering theatrical pace.

KEN WALTON

Theatre Royal, Glasgow, until 20 May; His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, 25-27 May; Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, 31 May until 10 June; Eden Court, Inverness, 13-17 June