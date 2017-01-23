New National Theatre of Scotland HQ unveiled

A multi-million pound transformation of a former cash and carry warehouse into a new "engine room of Scottish theatre" was unveiled today.

Actors, writers, directors, designers and costume-makers will work under the one roof at the £6.5 million project in the canalside Speirs Wharf area of Glasgow, north of the M8 motorway.

The National Theatre of Scotland, which has relocated from cramped offices nearby, has spent more than a year creating the two-storey Rockvila complex, which will feature three dedicated spaces to rehearse its productions.

Wardrobe, workshop, production and education facilities have also been kitted out at Rockvilla, along with office space for the company's 50 permanent NTS staff.

Around 700 freelance theatre-makers are expected to be based each year in the 40,000 sq ft building, which has revived the historical name for the part of North Glasgow which is now home to a string of different cultural organisations.

Ian McDiarmid, Blythe Duff, Greg Hemphill, Alan Cumming and Lorraine McIntosh are among the NTS alumni who backed a fundraising drive for the project, which was also supported by Euromillions lottery winners Colin and Chris Weir.

Designed by Glasgow-based Hoskins Architects - the firm behind transformations of the National Museum of Scotland, the Scottish National Gallery and Aberdeen Art Gallery - Rockvilla is expected to be used by around 3000 artists, theatre makers, students and community groups.

The Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council have ploughed £2 million and £500,000 into the project respectively.

Dame Seona Reid, chair of NTS, said: "Rockvilla is not only a major resource for our national theatre, but also for the entire Scottish theatre sector.

"It will allow us to expand our offer to artists, practitioners, partners and communities and contribute significantly to a new and evolving cultural hub on the banks of the Forth and Clyde canal in north Glasgow.

Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop who opened the building today with council leader Frank McAveety, said: "Rockvilla will not only be a centre for creativity, production and talent development for the National Theatre of Scotland, it will be a hub of innovation for our wider Scottish theatre industry.

This dedicated and inspiring space will enable this sector to continue to flourish and stand strong in their ambitions and I am delighted that the Scottish Government has been instrumental in helping the development. I look forward to enjoying the success of this new initiative across Scotland’s stages, and around the world.”

Mr McAveety added: "This fantastic building is not only the engine room for the National Theatre of Scotland and the wider theatre community, but is also the latest act in the growing number of cultural organisations locating in this part of the city, all playing a key role in its regeneration."