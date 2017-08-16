Musicals & Opera review: Porn

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: From the makers of Suicide the Musical comes another would-be hard-hitting musical theatre exploration of a hot topic.

SpaceTriplex (Venue 38)

*

In fact, the friendly neighbourhood porn studio is merely an accidental refuge for protagonist Chase, where he is taken in by kindly porn director Carl and his kooky crew while fleeing local drug baron Mason.

Sadly, the cast don’t have the collective vocal or acting skills or even just the necessary conviction to make this implausible premise work, and the sometimes tortuous results are more likely to induce titters of embarrassment than moans of ecstasy.

Until 25 August. Tomorrow 10:05pm.