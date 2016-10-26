Video: The Vamps book signing in Glasgow

The Vamps were in Glasgow to sign copies of their first ever book ‘Our Story: 100% Official’.

Hundreds of fans packed into Glasgow’s St. Enoch Centre for anticipated sold out event. The band have gone from schoolboys to superstardom in just a few years, and for the first time Connor, Brad, Tristan and James and have now published their story. It tells of their life on the road to dealing with their new-found fame. The Vamps have travelled the world with massive arena tours, sold hundreds of thousands of records, and gained legions of amazing and devoted fans.

Picture: John Devlin

