Video: Nicola Benedetti shows off her talented musical dog

Violin virtuoso Nicola Benedetti has shown off the talents of her musical dog crooning along to her playing the instrument.

The Scots classical star said she had found a new duet partner in her pooch Bert who regularly howls to the tune of the musical piece she is playing.

Star Violinist Nicola Benedetti. Chris Radburn/PA Wire

In a video posted on her Facebook page, her pet is seen sitting on a bed joining in as she plays Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto.

The melodic canine starts by gently howling as the violin arrangement begins and he tries to keep tune to the music.

Benedetti, 29, joked that the terrier was an able replacement for her usual musical accompaniment.

READ MORE - Scots violinist wants kids to swap Mario for Mozart

She posted: “The Royal Scottish National Orchestra has been replaced by Bert the dog in Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto.”

The 14 second clip was filmed over the weekend at Miss Benedetti’s family home in West Kilbride, Ayrshire.

In another video, filmed last year, Bert howls along as his owner practices by the window of her bedroom.

Fans of the musician were impressed by her pet’s musical talents.

Jim Crozier posted: “@NickyBenedetti Maybe try some Johann Sebastian Bark or Woofgang Amadeus Muttzart?”

Claire-Louise Lalonde said: “Ah..but can he do semi-tones? Lol! How wonderful to have canine accompaniment! Some cats have attempted Rossini’s “Cat Duet” with me. I do like Bert’s warm baritone voice! A CD in the works?

Stephen Banks said: “Next stop Britain’s got talent ha ha.”

Catherine Jacobs added: “Awww! Very cute. I am not sure he likes a couple of the high notes though, lol! Either that, or he’s trying to join in.”

Miss Benedetti returned to Scotland at the weekend to play at the Tryst festival in Cumnock, Ayrshire.

On Saturday night, she and cellist boyfriend Leonard Elschenbroich took to the stage with pianist Alexei Grynyuk.

They performed pieces by Ravel, Turnage and Brahms in the atmospheric setting of the Trinity Church in the town.

The violinist shot to fame after winning the BBC Young Musician of the Year Competition in 2004 at the age of 16.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY