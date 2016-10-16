Under the Radar: Whyte

Whyte are a Glasgow-based Gaelic/electronica duo comprising Gaelic singer-songwriter Alasdair Whyte (right in the picture) and electronic composer and musician Ross Whyte (no relation).

Originally formed via Ceòl’s Craic, an organisation encouraging traditional and contemporary musicians to collaborate, the duo have since performed at TradFest and are currently receiving airplay on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio nan Gàidheal. Whyte’s sound is an interesting combination of ambient electronica with Gaelic song, and it has seen them compared to the late, great Martyn Bennett and Icelandic band Sigur Rós.

Their debut album Fairich will be launched at the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen on Friday as part of the Sound festival, with further performances at Underdog in Aberdeen on 23 October and An Tobar on Mull on 28 October. Listen at https://whytetheband.bandcamp.com/releases or http://www.whytenoise.co.uk