Under the Radar: West Princes

Glasgow-based quartet West Princes have just released their debut single, Wet Bark Is A Slug, on the Voidoid imprint, the brainchild of artist and Poetry Club founder Jim Lambie.

It’s available on 7” vinyl and digital download and is released alongside a Matthias “Wolfboy” Connor and Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip) collaboration. The band, who met at Glasgow School of Art, performed throughout Glasgow last year as well as at the Electric Fields Festival. The video for the single features an excerpt from Estonian animator Priit Pärn’s 1984 film Aeg Maha (Time Out), visit https://youtu.be/0W4nL1S7lmw. Catch the band live on Wednesday at the Paraphernalia club night at The Poetry Club in Glasgow or on Thursday at The Windmill in Brixton. Visit https://www.facebook.com/westprincesmusic/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry social and seminar night, Born To Be Wide. They are hosting the Off The Record youth event in Glasgow on 11 February and their Wide Days convention takes place on 21-22 April. www.borntobewide.co.uk

