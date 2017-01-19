Under the Radar: Thula Borah

Thula Borah are a four-piece indie-rock band from Glasgow. Last year was a busy one for them, with festival appearances at the likes of Jocktoberfest, north of Inverness, and Indie Week Europe in Manchester, and radio support courtesy of BBC Radio Scotland.

Their sound is big, with meaty guitars and melodious hooks. The quartet kick-start 2017 with the release of a new six track EP, titled Near Life Experience, which is out via Kill Jester Records on 27 January. See them live at The Bungalow in Paisley on 26 January and Hootananny in Inverness on 18 February, with more dates to be announced soon. To celebrate the release of the EP, the band are offering a free download of their single Confabulation – stream and download at: https://soundcloud.com/thulaborah/confabulation-thula-borah. For more information visit http://thulaborah.com

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

*Musicians Union – Behind Every Musician. To find out more about the benefits of joining visit www.musiciansunion.org.uk/Join