Under the Radar: The Calm Fiasco

With the release of the stomping Lose Control in 2016, The Calm Fiasco appear to have signalled a move into a more robust direction, opting for a chunky, riff-laden sound and (hopefully) a departure from the lad pop of their earlier days.

Last year also saw the band perform at Glasgow’s ABC, St Luke’s and Broadcast, as well as King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution and the multi-venue Tenement Trail extravaganza. Next month they tour the UK to promote their forthcoming EP, The Fear, which is released on Chewy Records on 24 March. The gigs begin at Madhatters in Inverness on 11 March, followed by dates in London, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester. In the meantime, give the track Just Don’t Care Anymore a blast at https://soundcloud.com/the_calm_fiasco/just-dont-care-anymore

