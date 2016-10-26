Under the Radar: The Blet Project

Edinburgh four-piece The Blet Project have been picking up interest in some respected quarters since forming in spring 2015, with their single Mr David Harris picking up spins on Amazing Radio and Parisian station Radio KC, as well as being shortlisted on Tom Robinson’s Fresh on the Net’s Fresh Fave’s.

Frontwoman Maisie Hutt delivers their social comment-infused lyrics, and the band’s tracks vary from the jazzy reggae feel of Eight Till Ten to the combined synth and guitar of Anthem. The Blet Project have supported former UTR-featured acts The Mirror Trap and Kirsten Adamson, and launch their debut album at Edinburgh’s Mash House on 18 November. Entitled Now Live, it is a perfect introduction to the band’s eclectic style. Listen at https://soundcloud.com/thebletproject



OLAF FURNISS & DERICK MACKINNON

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run Born To Be Wide, the music scene seminar and social night. Their next event takes place in Edinburgh’s Electric Circus on 3 November and begins with an interview with Celtic Connections founder, Donald Shaw. www.borntobewide.co.uk

