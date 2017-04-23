Under the Radar: Storm the Palace

If there were a musical equivalent to slow food then it would be Storm The Palace, whose debut album Snow, Stars And Public Transport was written over a nine-year period while Edinburgh-born singer Sophie Dodds was living in London.

With lyrics capturing snapshots of her life in the Big Smoke, its blend of styles incorporates strings, vocals which nod to Kirsty McColl, the occasional mandolin and the keyboard genius of the ubiquitous Reuben Taylor. The band’s five members are split between London and Edinburgh, and are signed to US label Abandoned Love Records, which releases the album on 12 May. They begin a tour in London on 6 May, finishing with dates in Glasgow’s Glad Café (13 May) and Edinburgh’s Wee Red Bar (14 May). A musical feast worth tucking into, Storm The Palace have created one of the best albums this year.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars

