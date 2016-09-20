Under the Radar: Stillhound

Stillhound are an electronic pop trio based in Edinburgh, consisting of Fergus Cook, Laurie Corlett-Donald and Dave Lloyd. Their debut album Bury Everything is released on Friday via Lost Oscillation Records.

Singles Time Enough For Love and Spring Conscious are slick, hook-laden electro pop gems, guaranteed to get you dancing. The LP has been clocking up rave reviews across the blogosphere, with additional radio support courtesy of Vic Galloway and Jim Gellatly. Their official launch party takes place at the Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh on Thursday with support from Earfather followed by a string of tour dates (including Inverness and Aberdeen) concluding on 29 September at Glasgow’s Mono with support from St Martiins. The trio also perform at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards in Glasgow on 12 October. Listen at http://stillhound.co.uk

