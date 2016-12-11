Under the Radar: Static Union

Although still in their teens, Static Union have amassed a healthy amount of music experience, with frontman Sean penning his first songs at the tender age of 12 and bandmates Liam and James growing up playing in the same function band as their fathers. Formed two years ago while still at school in Glasgow’s South Side, the four-piece have already played some of the city’s more prestigious grassroots venues including Stereo, Broadcast, St Luke’s and the now defunct Arches.

The band have given us an exclusive preview of their debut single, Turn Out The Lights, released at the end of next month: https://soundcloud.com/static_union/turn-out-the-lights. Driven by a pacy guitar sound, it is set to be accompanied by a video featuring professional dancer Joanna Pirrie. In the meantime, check out Static Union at Glasgow’s Broadcast on Thursday – we expect great things.

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars

