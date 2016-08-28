Under the radar: Stars and Sitars

Released on cassette and digital download earlier this month via 7 A Sides Records, Welcome To The Gardens is the debut EP from Stars and Sitars.

The duo, David Walsh (Monowave, Suplex the Kid, The Buttons) and James Barker (Ace City Racers, Juno!), are a psychedelic/shoegaze outfit from Glasgow who are being championed by a growing list of tastemakers. Telling folk horror stories and tales of the supernatural, and using distortion drenched guitars, theremins, e-bows and dreamy, synth-like vocals, they’ve produced a captivating debut. The newly formed label is also promising, a musician-led imprint with a truly DIY ethos, and makes a welcome addition to the Glasgow scene. For free tickets to the official launch party in Glasgow’s Southside at the end of next month email sevenasides@yahoo.co.uk.

Listen at https://www.musicglue.com/7-a-sides-records/products/welcome-to-the-gardens-single/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars www.borntobewide.co.uk

For more information on digital music distribution visit www.emubands.com – use promocode SOS for a 10% discount