Under the Radar: Smitten

Edinburgh band Smitten have a novel approach to release dates – they are bringing out an EP on Thursday, as they do each year on 26 July, to celebrate the joint birthday of founding members Nicole Smit (vocals) and Charlie Wild (guitar/bass). Next year they plan to release an album on that date.

The band recently returned from Germany, where they performed their Queen Of The Blues show, and this year’s anniversary launch takes place in Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s. The lead track on their latest EP, Sun Rises, is accompanied by a video (http://bit.ly/smittvid) and shows off the edgier side of the band’s repertoire. With the addition of drummer Alex Palmer, Smitten will be playing at the Jazz Bar during the Fringe (10 and 17 August) and plan a European tour in November. We wish them a happy birthday on Thursday, and all the best for a release worth celebrating.

*Under the Radar is in association with the Electric Fields Festival, which returns to Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries & Galloway this September. Headline acts Frightened Rabbit and Dizzee Rascal are joined by Band Of Horses, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Glass Animals, Arab Strap, Kate Tempest and many more. www.electricfieldsfestival.com

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the music industry seminar, Born To Be Wide. Their next event, in partnership with Made In Adelaide, at Edinburgh’s Summerhall on 9 August, includes a discussion of how the Edinburgh festivals can provide a platform for Scottish talent.