Under the Radar: Shogun

Nineteen-year-old Joe Heron from Paisley, AKA Shogun, is one of the fastest rising stars in the grime genre. The rapper/emcee’s lyrics are sharp, perceptive and politically charged. Videos for recent tracks Unrivalled and Vulcan have been viewed nearly three million times on YouTube and he featured on a BBC documentary highlighting some of the UK’s best new artists.

He has shared a bill with acts like Lowkey and Akala, performed at Tenement TV’s Tenement Trail festival and is set to release debut EP Katana in the next couple of months. See Shogun live at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton on Friday, in Bristol, Manchester and London in June and at the ABC in Glasgow on 1 July. Watch the video for Vulcan at https://youtu.be/2ZOAzbH8tdU and get more information at https://shogun.scot.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Under The Radar is in association with Knockengorroch World Ceilidh Festival in the hills, 25-28 May, featuring Max Romeo, RURA, Molotov Jukebox, Mouse Outfit, Mungos Hi Fi and many more Scottish and international acts. www.knockengorroch.org.uk