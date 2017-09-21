Under the Radar: Scope

Many of Scotland’s biggest acts of the past decade have come from outwith the Central Belt, which bodes well for budding star Lewis Schofield, aka Scope. Hailing from the small fishing village of Portpatrick, the young hip-hop artist swiftly signed a deal after his first single and then disappeared into a converted farmhouse to work on his debut album.

Since then he has graced stages throughout Europe and the US, supported J-Hus, Tinie Tempah and Obie Trice, not to mention playing Celtic Connections and Knockengoroch closer to home. Next moth Scope flies to New York to work on his next album, with shows at SXSW and Canadian Music Week 2018 already confirmed. In the meantime, the video for his latest track Real Friends debuts on Youtube today and Glasgwegians can get a taste of what might soon be Scotland’s biggest musical export at King Tut’s on Saturday.

