Under the Radar: Reverieme

Airdrie is not the first place that springs to mind when it comes to musical excellence, but a high school English teacher in the town is set to change that. Louise Connell, who records under the name Reverieme, has been attracting the attention of tastemakers including Radio 2’s Bob Harris, 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne and even Radio 4’s Clive Anderson.

With a pop sensibility combined with a way with words not usually associated with the genre, she creates joyous songs, many of which are accompanied by video clips (see http://bit.ly/revmeyoutube). Her most recent, Ten Feet Tall, has a rousing feel and showcases a new band. Reverieme’s next gig is at XpoNorth in Inverness on Wednesday and will be followed by festival slots including North Hop (17 June), Solas (24 June), Bute Fest (29 July) and Hawick (3 August). We can’t think of a better reason for standing in a field: reverieme.bandcamp.com.

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

*Under the Radar in association with the Electric Fields Festival, which returns to Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries & Galloway this September. Headline acts Frightened Rabbit and Dizzee Rascal are joined by Band Of Horses, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Glass Animals, Arab Strap, Kate Tempest and many more. www.electricfieldsfestival.com