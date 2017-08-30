Under the Radar: ONR.

ONR. is the brainchild of singer-songwriter Robert Shields, from Dumfries & Galloway. Shields spent some time stateside last year, touring and writing, and it has paid off, with the announcement that he’s signed a deal with the US branch of Capitol Records.

Drawing comparisons to the likes of Arcade Fire and Depeche Mode, new single Jericho is a synth-laden electro-pop gem – catchy, and with interesting lyrics and dark overtones. Early support comes from Los Angeles radio stations KCRW and KCSN and, in the UK, Clash Magazine and Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio. Produced by Mark Crew (Rag & Bone Man, Bastille), an EP is set for release later this year. ONR. play the main stage at Electric Fields Festival on Friday. Watch a lyric video for Jericho at http://bit.ly/ONR-SoS and find more information at www.onrhq.com.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

