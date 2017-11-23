Under the Radar: OceanCode

Formed at the end of last year, OceanCode are a promising young folk/pop/Americana quartet with members from Aberdeen, Dumfries, Inverness and Glasgow. In their short time together, they’ve supported international touring bands (including artists we’ve featured in this column such as Mt. Doubt and NOAH NOAH), they’ve played King Tut’s Summer Nights Festival, and frontwoman Ruth Gillies has toured Scotland as part of the youth music project Hit The Road.

A chance meeting with Idlewild’s Rod Jones in Brighton earlier this year led to him inviting the band to record at his Leith recording studio. The result is the band’s excellent debut single, Across The Room, which is released on Friday. See OceanCode play live at a launch gig at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on 30 November. For more information go to www.facebook.com/oceancode

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

