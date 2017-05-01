Under the Radar: Monkoora

Monkoora is the musical moniker for producer, multi-instrumentalist and singer Julie Fern Crawford. Her new six-track EP (seven including a radio edit of lead single Bocx Wurld), was released last week via Glasgow-based artist management agency and record label Hot Gem.

The single has picked up radio support, while last year’s mini-LP Pale Slopes is on the eligibles list for Scottish Album of the Year award. Monkoora creates bubble-gum electronic pop music, but with meaty lyrics exploring sexual politics and philosophy. We recommend seeing Monkoora live as part of Edinburgh’s Hidden Door Festival on 3 June. Listen to Bocx Wurld and Repelling Radios at https://soundcloud.com/hotgemtunes/sets/monkoora-nuclear-bb and for more information see https://www.facebook.com/Monkoora/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars

