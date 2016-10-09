Under the Radar: Mickey 9s

Last weekend some 400 people, including Happy Mondays mascot Bez, piled into a former snooker hall in Glasgow and went wild. The occasion was a pre-launch for the Mickey 9s’ new album, Galactic Radio.

With a blend of meaty basslines, jaggy guitars, up-tempo rhythms and idiosyncratic vocals, the four-piece won the Scottish Alternative Music Award for Best Live Act in 2014 and have played numerous festivals. An exact release date has still to be set for Galactica Radio, but the band have given us a sneak preview of what is likely to be the first single, Planet, one of the poppier numbers on a collection of tunes which packs a powerful, disco-infused punch: https://soundcloud.com/mickey-9s/planet-galactic-radio-2016-taster. Mickey 9s play Inverness on 4 November, Edinburgh on 23 November and London on 26 November. Visit www.facebook.com/mickey9s for more information.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run Scottish music scene social and seminar night, Born To Be Wide. Their next event takes place in Edinburgh’s Electric Circus on 3 November and begins with an interview with Celtic Connections founder, Donald Shaw.

