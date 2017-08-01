Under the Radar: Marble Gods

Marble Gods are a Glasgow-based art-pop trio consisting of Eimear Coyle (guitar/vocals), Connell King (bass) and Kieran Coyle (drums). Their sound is fun and upbeat, with a tongue-in-cheek humour.

Unusually, when they self-released their first physical offering at Nice N Sleazy in Glasgow on Thursday – an EP titled Songs – they chose to do so on the super retro cassette format. They’ve secured airplay from Nicola Meighan on BBC Radio Scotland and have magazines like DIY on board. The band have also supported artists including Bis, The Spook School and Breakfast Muff. Watch the music video for single Washing Machine at https://youtu.be/kFSOCM5WBd0 and listen to the full EP at https://marblegods.bandcamp.com/album/songs or https://www.facebook.com/marble.gods.band/

