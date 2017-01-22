Under the radar: Hifi Sean

For the past few months, Hifi Sean has been attracting interest among the world’s most eminent music blogs thanks to his album, HiFi Sean – Ft.

The self-released collection of dance tracks features collaborations with a range of guest vocalists including Bootsy Collins, the B52s’ Fred Schneider, Yoko Ono and Norman Blake.

Hifi Sean is the musical reincarnation of Sean Dickson, frontman with the Soup Dragons, who had a hit with a cover of the Rolling Stones’ song I’m Free.

Now a DJ and producer, his latest single features vocals by Crystal Waters, who had a smash with Gypsy Woman around the same time Dickson was riding high with I’m Free.

Already in the iTunes dance chart Top 40, if there is any justice it will become a fully-fledged hit in weeks. Visit Hifi Sean’s YouTube channel

