Under the radar: Foggy City Orphan

Glasgow quartet Foggy City Orphan are brothers John and Paul McLinden on guitar and vocal duties, with school friends Michael Valente on bass and Stephen Sweeney on drums. Taken from their debut album, which was produced by Paul Savage (Mogwai, Franz Ferdinand), the band release new single Fake News Blues – a short, sharp slice of topical indie/rock – on 9 October.

The single has gained airplay courtesy of Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson on BBC 6 Music and Billy Sloan via BBC Radio Scotland, and the band played the XpoNorth and TRNSMT festivals earlier this year. Catch them live on 26 October when they headline a BBC Introducing gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow, listen to Fake News Blues at https://soundcloud.com/foggycityorphan/fake-news-blues and go to www.facebook.com/foggycityorphan/ for more information.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

