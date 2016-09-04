Under the radar: Faith Eliott

Since moving to Edinburgh ten years ago, American-born Faith Eliott has become a well-kent face in the capital’s music and artistic circles, forming part of the Far Yella Collective with stalwarts of the local scene including Neil Pennycook (Meursault/Supermoon), Withered Hand, Hailey Beavis and Rueben Taylor.

Now striking out as a solo performer, a debut EP, Insects, is released on Song, By Toad Records at the end of the month. The songs are inspired by a spell living in rural Nebraska, with several boasting a distinctly experimental approach to recording – and Pyrite Ammonite (http://bit.ly/2cb4oHC) is arguably the most original title of the year, with some endearing lyrics to match. Eliott is due to play a secret launch gig in advance of the EPs release. Keep an eye on the website for details. http://faitheliott.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run Born To Be Wide, the music scene seminar and social night.

