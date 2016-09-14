Under the Radar: EMILIE

Edinburgh’s Emily Atkinson aka EMILIE is the latest addition to the stream of talented young artists emerging from the capital. The stunning single Eyes For You is taken from her debut EP I See You In The Darkness, which is released via Stellar Recordings on 16 September

EMILIE teamed up with producer Mark Morrow, who has worked with numerous Under The Radar-featured acts including Acrylic, Noah Noah, Jamie & Shoony, to create her excellent debut, an accomplished slice of dark yet melodic electro pop.

Despite being a relative newcomer, EMILIE has featured on leading blogs and supported rising electro star SG Lewis (mentored by Calvin Harris) at King Tut’s this year. Her launch party takes place at the Mash House in Edinburgh on Saturday with support from David James Ritchie. Listen at https://soundcloud.com/emiliemusicuk/eyes-for-you and info from https://www.facebook.com/emiliemusicuk

