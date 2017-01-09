Under the Radar: Edwin Organ

The death of a rosemary plant is an unlikely inspiration for a song about loss, but then Edwin Organ is no ordinary artist. Originally hailing from Dunfermline, where he spent several years recording house tracks, his recent move to Glasgow has led to decidedly left-field take on electronica.

This is particularly evident on the ode to the culinary herb, titled Serenade, which will remind older listeners of OMD and younger musical connoisseurs of C Duncan. Already attracting interest from big record labels and booking agents, not to mention Swedish House Mafia’s Axwell, he will be in session on Radio Scotland’s Vic Galloway show on 13 February and is expected to play live as a three-piece act around the same time. Based on what we’ve heard so far, Edwin Organ could well be 2017’s most original breakthrough act. Check out the video for Serenade here: http://bit.ly/2iEa5Ul

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars

