Under the Radar: Declan Welsh and the Decadent West

Declan Welsh and the Decadent West are a punk band with strong pop influences hailing from East Kilbride. Guaranteed to appeal to lovers of The Clash, they have supported artists including The Proclaimers, Ocean Colour Scene, Eddi Reader and Glasvegas, performed at the BBC 6 Music Festival in Glasgow last month, and were one of only 120 UK bands to be selected for the Glastonbury Festival’s Emerging Talent competition (whittled down from many thousands).

Welsh’s songwriting covers everyday frustrations, suburban boredom, social commentary and politics. Artists with genuine integrity and something to relevant to say, Welsh and band are a must see. They play a free gig on Friday at The Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh for our Wide Days showcase and then Glasgow School of Art on 26 May. For full info see https://www.facebook.com/ DeclanWelshMusic

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry social and seminar night, Born To Be Wide. Their annual Wide Days convention runs from 21-22 April. www.widedays.com