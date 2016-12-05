Under the Radar: Dancing on Tables

Hailing from Dunfermline, young five-piece outfit Dancing On Tables have picked up plenty of praise across the blogosphere and recently completed an unusual tour of shopping centres to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Their latest EP, a brilliant collection of bright, vibrant indie-pop songs which is officially self-released on Friday, was produced by George Shilling, whose credits include artists such as Primal Scream, Steve Winwood and Ocean Colour Scene.

The band play a free-entry gig at the Electric Circus in Edinburgh on Tuesday with support from Lost In Vancouver and Akrobat. They perform at home in Dunfermline on 6 January at PJ Molloys.

Watch the video for lead single Don’t Stop at https://youtu.be/zloHICj_9T8 or for more information see https://www.facebook.com/dancingontablesmusic/

