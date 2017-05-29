Under the Radar: Calum Mackenzie Jones

Hailing from Moray, Calum Mackenzie Jones has packed an impressive amount of musical activity into the three years since he started playing open mic nights at the age of 13. Drawing on folk, country, blues and Celtic rock, his debut single Your Man picked up a spin on Jo Whiley’s Radio 2 show when it was released in February.

This followed a string of live slots in 2016, including Xpo North and Belladrum. This month he released a charity single, The La La Song, which is due to be followed by a debut album, Wasted Days, on 21 June. Get a taste of what is to come by listening to the title track – on which Jones plays every instrument – at http://bit.ly/utrcmjones. With bookings lined up for Eden Festival and Fur Folks Sake among others, we expect a lot more people will be hearing this promising artist in the coming months.

*Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

